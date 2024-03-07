University Place missing woman: Marishka Carlisle

article

Deputies are looking for 33-year-old Marishka Carlisle, who was last seen in the University Place neighborhood in Pierce County on Feb. 29.

She was last seen around 3 a.m. at her family's home near 5800 Hannah Pierce Road W. They got a text from her around 4 a.m. saying she was turning her phone off, but they haven't heard from her since.

Detectives say they are concerned for her well-being because her family indicated that she "suffers from a mental health condition."

Marishka is around 5'2" and weighs around 160 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. She may have piercings on her ears, nose and between the nose and mouth.

If you see her, call 911.