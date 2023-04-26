Court orders students to reveal their names after suing sorority over trans member

article

Several female University of Wyoming students who have filed a lawsuit against sorority Kappa Kappa Gamma's University of Wyoming chapter for allowing a biological man to be a member, have been ordered by a U.S. District Court judge to reveal their identities to pursue their suit in court.

Six of the original seven plaintiffs complied with the order and have revealed their names to the public last week.

Their names are "Jaylyn Westenbroek, Hannah Holtmeier, Allison Coghan, Grace Choate, Madeline Ramar and Megan Kosar," a local Wyoming outlet reported.

The women made two requests for themselves to remain anonymous throughout the case, though U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson ruled against both, ordering them "to reveal their names if they wanted to continue the lawsuit," Cowboy State Daily claimed on Thursday.

The women still pursuing legal action, all current students of the school and members of Kappa Kappa Gamma, are suing the sorority for letting transgender woman Artemis Langford into the university's chapter last September.

The central complaint in the students’ suit argues that "sorority officers broke a contract with them and breached their fiduciary duty to the sorority itself" in their "efforts to help induct transgender member Artemis Langford into the sorority’s University of Wyoming chapter last September," the outlet said.

It added, "Sorority leaders’ efforts betrayed the women’s understanding of what they were joining and the sorority’s own guiding documents, the lawsuit alleges."

As Fox News Digital reported last month, the lawsuit alleges that "21-year-old Artemis Langford, has been ‘watching’ the female members of the sorority house." It also "alleged that during one of these peeping incidents, Langford had a visible ‘erection.’"

The complaint also stated that the sorority’s council president, Mary Pat Rooney "betrayed the central purpose and mission of Kappa Kappa Gamma by conflating the experience of being a woman with the experience of men engaging in behavior generally associated with women."

One account of Langford’s alleged harassment in the lawsuit detailed that, as one of the female members "walked down the hall to take a shower, wearing only a towel… She felt an unsettling presence, turned, and saw Mr. Smith watching her silently."

The woman also provided evidence from Langford’s Tinder dating app account that he is "sexually interested in women." Their suit also detailed how he has "repeatedly questioned the women about what vaginas look like, breast cup size, whether women were considering breast reductions and birth control."

Feminist outlet Reduxx reported that though Langford has not moved into the sorority house officially, he is "set to move into the residence within the year, where he would have access to the shared shower facilities."

In addition to suing the sorority, the now-named students are also suing Langford, though they are only seeking that the court voids the trans woman’s sorority membership, rather than seeking monetary damages.

Their original lawsuit had referred to Langford by the pseudonym "Terry Smith" as the plaintiffs wanted "to spare Langford of threats and attacks, and hope to see Langford treated with kindness and respect," the local outlet noted. Though the new suit names the trans person directly.

Read more of this story from FOX News.