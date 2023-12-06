UNLV Shooting: Active shooter suspect dead, multiple victims reported

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:18 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
Flood Warning
from WED 8:24 AM PST until WED 8:15 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until THU 2:30 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until THU 12:23 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:26 AM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until WED 8:17 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until WED 8:34 PM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 8:37 PM PST, Mason County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:24 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until THU 2:19 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:10 AM PST until FRI 9:31 PM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until THU 8:19 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:32 PM PST, Cowlitz County
Beach Hazard Statement
until THU 1:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast
Flood Watch
until WED 4:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Flood Advisory
until THU 4:00 AM PST, Pend Oreille County, Stevens County
Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Island County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Thurston County
Flood Advisory
until THU 1:00 AM PST, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Wahkiakum County
Flood Advisory
until WED 10:00 PM PST, Chelan County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 4:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
UNLV Shooting: Active shooter suspect dead, multiple victims reported

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 2:00PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX TV Stations

LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police has reported that a suspected gunman has been located and deceased following an active shooter situation at UNLV on Wednesday. 

Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill said there were at least three victims but the extent of their injuries are unknown. 

 Administrators earlier tweeted that officers were responding to shots fired.

The university said on X, formerly Twitter, the shooter was at the Beam Hall, Frank and Estella Building, home of UNLV’s Lee Business School, and that police were responding to an additional report of shots fired at the nearby student union, warning students to "RUN-HIDE-FIGHT."

UNLV active shooter: Students heard gunshots

UNLV students who were nearby when the shooting started said they had to shelter in place for 30 minutes before being evacuated. Las Vegas Police report multiple victims at a shooting on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus.

"I didn't hear much, but we got an alert, all text messages at the same time," one student witness told local media. "Everyone moved to one side of the room. After that, there was a lot of waiting, probably 20 minutes. And then we got told to move all to one corner, and we heard a lot of yelling and that's where stuff started to get a little more hectic. Not too hectic."

Administrators said the UNLV campus and all other Nevada System of Higher Education institutions will be closed for the remainder of the day. 

Authorities later held a news conference saying that there was no further threat. They repeated that they are victims but haven't released their conditions and names. 

Authorities also said they do not know a motive for the shooting.

The shooting occurred in a city still scarred by one of the worst mass killings in U.S. history, the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting at the Mandalay Bay casino in Las Vegas, in which 60 were killed and hundreds more wounded.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed. 