Usher got married after Super Bowl halftime, records show

If you thought the Super Bowl was done handing out surprises this year, one more was still in store.

Usher and longtime partner Jenn Goicoechea married in Las Vegas just hours after the R&B superstar's headline appearance, according to officials and documents.

Jennifer Goicoechea and Usher attend USHER, Rémy Martin and The House Of Creed Host Post-Performance Dinner Party At Cathédrale Las Vegas at Cathédral Restaurant on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Th

The couple married Sunday at Vegas Weddings, according to a marriage certificate made public Monday.

The ceremony was officiated by the Rev. Ronald Joseph Polrywka, better known locally as Ron DeCar and to dress as an Elvis Presley impersonator.

Usher’s wife

Usher, 45, has been with Jennifer Jean Goicoechea since 2019. They have two young daughters together.

Goicoechea, pronounced Goy-co-che-ah, according to her Instagram bio , grew up in Miami and has Italian and Puerto Rican parents. The 40-year-old is a successful music executive .

BMG Music Publisher Jennifer Goicoechea speaks onstage at 'Building Your Team' during the 2017 ASCAP "I Create Music" EXPO on April 14, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for ASCAP)

This is her first marriage, as noted on their marriage license that Usher had been married before and she had not.

Usher divorced his first wife, Tameka Foster, in 2009 after two years together, and he won custody of their two sons. In December 2018, the singer filed for divorce after three years together with his second wife and former manager, Grace Miguel.

Usher halftime show

News that Usher and Goicoechea had obtained a marriage license became public in the hours leading up to his halftime performance, but it wasn’t clear yet if it had been used.

The halftime show Sunday at Allegiant Stadium drew acclaim and included guest appearances by such stars as Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Jermaine Dupri, Lil Jon and Ludacris.

Usher performs with Alicia Keys during the Apple Music halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael O

Usher tour

Usher recently ended a two-year Las Vegas Strip residency where he performed "Usher: My Way" at the Park MGM.

He just released his first solo album in eight years, and in August is scheduled to kick off a 24-city U.S. tour titled "Past Present Future."

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.