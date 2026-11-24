The Brief A new study found that those who experienced traumatic brain injuries from e-scooter crashes often experienced symptoms for months and many missed months of work. University of Washington Medicine researchers surveyed 64 patients, 84% of which reported at least one brain injury symptom during recovery. Authors of the study said the study "likely represents a sizeable underestimate of the problem."



People who suffer traumatic brain injuries in electric scooter crashes often miss months of work and have symptoms long after they leave the hospital, according to a new study.

Big picture view:

UW Medicine researchers reviewed cases at Seattle's Harborview Medical Center from July 2020 through December 2024. They found 305 patients with brain injury symptoms after e-scooter crashes and surveyed 64 of them by phone, most of them more than a year after the crash. The findings were published Nov. 17 in JAMA Network Open.

Of those surveyed, 84% reported at least one brain injury symptom during recovery, such as headaches, insomnia, trouble thinking or sensitivity to light.

By the numbers:

Symptoms lasted a median of 11 months for the 44 respondents whose CT scans showed an injury inside the skull. For the 20 whose injuries did not show up on a scan, symptoms lasted a median of 1.3 months.

"Eleven months of symptoms is a mismatch for what we would typically expect of people who spend one night in the hospital," said Dr. Zachary Abecassis, the study's lead author and a neurological surgery resident at the University of Washington School of Medicine.

Thirty-one of the patients with injuries visible on a CT scan said they missed a median of two months of work. Eleven of the 64 respondents, or 17%, said their injuries led to a job change or a job loss.

"If you have people not working for months or losing their jobs, that's a profound social effect that probably none of them imagined when they got on the scooter that day," Abecassis said.

Only five of the 64 respondents were wearing a helmet when they crashed. Nearly 70% said they had been drinking alcohol beforehand. Abecassis said that suggests riders underestimate the risk.

What they're saying:

"It's hard to realize that, even going 10 or 15 mph, these are high-velocity-type injuries. When you're riding a scooter and your head is unprotected or you've been drinking alcohol, you're one fall away from a devastating injury," he said. "I think that's why we see these prolonged symptoms."

The authors said the problem should be studied in larger groups of people. Because they looked only at patients treated at a major trauma center, they wrote, the study "likely represents a sizeable underestimate of the problem."

The Source: Information in this article came from a University of Washington Medicine press release.

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