UW student shot in Ravenna neighbhoorhood

A University of Washington student was injured in a shooting Thursday morning in the Ravenna neighborhood.

School officials said the student was walking near Northeast 52nd Street and 22nd Avenue Northeast when the student was shot in the leg. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, they believe the student was not intentionally targeted, but was caught in the middle of an altercation between two people not connected to the university.

Police are looking for the suspect, who was described as a man wearing a black, puffy jacket with black pants, and was last seen in a gold 4-door car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department at 206-233-5000.