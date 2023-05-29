VERIVERY talks latest album and connecting with fans through their music

VERIVERY made their return to the stage this month with their latest album "Liminality - EP. DREAM" which is a continuation from their previous single album "Liminality - EP. LOVE" that was released in November.

The four-track album features a variety of genres, including their title track "Crazy Like That" which was a different sound than they were previously used to.

Member YEONHO explains, "It is the first time that we chose a chill, relaxing song as our title track, so we put a lot of effort into recording the song. The tracks in previous albums had a lot of high notes, and songs that required refined techniques to sing. For this song, putting in our emotions into the song was very important as well as singing it in a style that fits the track and this was something we found challenging." (insert music video next, linked below)

The members took their music into their own hands on this album by participating in the writing for two of the tracks

"The main concept of this album is dream. Two out of four tracks included in the albums are written by the members. We wrote the lyrics to the song, so we talk about the dreams we had in the past and as trainees. I think those are some aspects of the album to look out for," says YONGSEUNG.

One of those songs is "Raincoat" that leader DONGHEON describes as an experimental genre, calling it a "boom-bap genre with piano and drum, but the main melody is a lyrical medium-tempo ballad," and YEONHO describes as his favorite because they referred to a lot of past memories when writing the lyrics.

"Thinking about it was somewhat sentimental while at the same time overwhelming," he says.

Throughout FOX 13’s exclusive interview with VERIVERY, their appreciation of music and the love they have for their fans was discussed.

When asked what they want to be known for, KANGMIN says, "I want VERIVERY to be part of people's memory. We all have certain music that we listened to when we were young, so certain songs bring back memories. I want our songs to be one of your memories as well." (insert music video next, linked below)

It’s been over four years since their debut track "Ring Ring Ring" was released, and DONGHEON says his goal for the group has remained the same.

"It might sound cliché, but our biggest achievement is seeing our fans happy. Regardless of how long we remain active in the K-pop industry, I don't think we will ever fulfill that goal, because I think it is something that we continuously need to work on and push towards. We will try our best to make our fans happy by communicating with them consistently, " he says.