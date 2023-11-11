Verizon reportedly putting together Netflix, Max streaming bundle

Verizon will reportedly make Netflix and Max with ads available to customers as a bundle priced lower than their separate membership fees.

The planned bundle will have Netflix’s Standard with Ads subscription and the Max With Ads subscription, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday afternoon , citing people "familiar with the situation." It will have a roughly $10 price tag, according to the outlet.

Compared to the cost of joining the individual streaming services, the fee would come in nearly $7 cheaper. People in the U.S. have to pay $6.99 per month for Netflix Standard with Ads and $9.99 for Max With Ads, according to the streaming services' respective websites.

FOX Business reached out to Verizon and Warner Bros. Discovery , which owns Max. Netflix declined to comment.

The deal includes all three getting proceeds from the ad-supported bundle, with Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery having guaranteed minimums, according to The Journal.

Customers with Verizon reportedly will be officially notified about the planned Netflix/Max bundle soon. One source told The Journal that Verizon would make it available to those using "myPlan."

The wireless carrier first rolled out "myPlan" back in May. That service offers an array of "perks" that users can get for an extra $10 monthly fee each, one of which currently is a Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ bundle, according to Verizon’s website.

Late last month, Verizon said it had brought in $33.3 billion in operating revenues and $4.88 billion in net income for the third quarter.

