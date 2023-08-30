VIDEO: 3 burglary suspects arrested after hiding in 70-year-old woman's home

Three suspects were arrested after breaking into a woman’s home in Seattle’s Lake City neighborhood, then trying to hide from police.

Officers were called around 1 a.m. to a home near 38th Ave NE and NE 110th St. The victim, a 70-year-old woman, told police she heard glass break and the sound of things moving, and believed there was someone in her home.

When police arrived, the window next to the front door was smashed, and looking inside it, officers saw several suspects in the house.

Police ordered them to come out through the front door, but some of them to the back of the house.

Officers ran to catch them in the backyard, where they heard someone escape through the bushes into the woods. The other suspects did not make it out of the house and tried to hide from law enforcement.

The 70-year-old victim was still on the line with 911, and they told her to barricade herself in her bedroom.

Police made several announcements over loudspeaker, ordering the suspects to surrender and come out. A 60-year-old man came out and was taken into police custody, but none of the others left, so officers searched the house for the suspects.

They found a 38-year-old man hiding in the victim’s car in the garage, then a 34-year-old woman hiding in a back bedroom closet.

RELATED: Seattle Police investigate drive-by shooting in Capitol Hill, 1 injured

The victim was escorted to safety once the suspects were arrested.

All three suspects were booked into King County Jail for residential burglary.