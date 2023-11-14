Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: Bus catches fire on I-90 in Washington, 17 people escape unharmed

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
North Bend
FOX 13 Seattle

Crews extinguish flaming bus on I-90

Video shared by Washington State Patrol shows a fire crews putting out a burning bus on I-90.

NORTH BEND, Wash. - 17 people were forced to evacuate a bus after it caught fire on I-90 near North Bend.

Washington State Patrol and fire crews were called out to extinguish the flames, which at one point blocked all westbound lanes of I-90.

Authorities say 17 people were aboard, and everyone made it out safely with their luggage. No injuries have been reported.

Image 1 of 3

(Washington State Patrol)

It is not yet known what caused the fire.

Washington State Patrol reopened one westbound lane, but it is not known when the road will fully reopen.