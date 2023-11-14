VIDEO: Bus catches fire on I-90 in Washington, 17 people escape unharmed

17 people were forced to evacuate a bus after it caught fire on I-90 near North Bend.

Washington State Patrol and fire crews were called out to extinguish the flames, which at one point blocked all westbound lanes of I-90.

Authorities say 17 people were aboard, and everyone made it out safely with their luggage. No injuries have been reported.

It is not yet known what caused the fire.

Washington State Patrol reopened one westbound lane, but it is not known when the road will fully reopen.