VIDEO: Bus catches fire on I-90 in Washington, 17 people escape unharmed
NORTH BEND, Wash. - 17 people were forced to evacuate a bus after it caught fire on I-90 near North Bend.
Washington State Patrol and fire crews were called out to extinguish the flames, which at one point blocked all westbound lanes of I-90.
Authorities say 17 people were aboard, and everyone made it out safely with their luggage. No injuries have been reported.
Image 1 of 3
▼
(Washington State Patrol)
It is not yet known what caused the fire.
Washington State Patrol reopened one westbound lane, but it is not known when the road will fully reopen.