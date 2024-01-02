VIDEO: Coast Guard rescues dog that fell off cliff on Oregon coast

Newly released footage shows the harrowing rescue of a dog by the U.S. Coast Guard, after that dog fell down a cliff on the Oregon Coast.

Crews reported that the dog, named Leo, fell off a cliff in Ecola State Park in Oregon on New Year's Day. The state park is located on the coast, between Cannon Beach and Seaside.

A rescue swimmer was deployed and moved the dog into the hoisting basket, and the Coast Guard's chopper was able to pick up the dog and reunite him with his owner.

Photo from USCG video

According to Leo's owner, he "stayed overnight at an emergency vet. He has a few cuts and bruises. All things considered, he is doing good. We are so thankful he is alive and expected to recover."

Fire departments from Cannon Beach, Nehalem Bay, and Seaside assisted. It's unclear what led up to the dog needing rescue.