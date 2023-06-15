VIDEO: Dog fell from 300ft cliff near Cannon Beach, rescued by Coast Guard

U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued an injured dog that fell off a cliff near Cannon Beach, Oregon.

Wednesday night around 7 p.m., Cannon Beach Fire Department asked for help from the Coast Guard after a German shepherd fell from a cliff at Ecola State Park. Officials say the dog fell 300 feet to a remote part of the beach only accessible by repelling down a cliff.

Rescuers arrived via helicopter around 8:20 p.m., and one of them was lowered into the water, swam to the rocky shore, and hoisted the injured dog up to the helicopter.

They delivered the dog to the parking lot of Ecola State Park and reunite with its owner.

The owner said after a visit to the emergency veterinarian, the dog is doing just fine.