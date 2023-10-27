VIDEO: Teens robbed by suspects in red Kia; part of string of muggings in Ballard area

New video from a FOX 13 viewer shows one of the first reported student muggings being investigated by Seattle Police.

Home surveillance video from Sept. 19 shows a red Kia pull up on two students walking along Dibble Ave. NW near 70th St. The driver, seen wearing an orange top, runs up to the teens as others follow. The teens are mugged before the suspects get back in the vehicle and take off.

According to reports, the victim and his friend were walking a few blocks from home when they noticed something suspicious.

"It was just a couple of doors down," said neighbor and parent Mike Krausser. "It's scary, and we're all freaking out."

The video is all part of an ongoing investigation into a string of student robberies across North Seattle.

RELATED: Seattle Police investigating 14 armed robberies at Ballard-area schools

"With the recent happenings, safety is of a high concern," said Krausser

On Wednesday, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) briefed the media on the muggings. Investigators said there have been 14 reported robberies committed against students in north Seattle in the past five weeks.

The latest robbery happened Tuesday when a Bishop Blanchet High School student was assaulted and robbed while walking to her car a block away from campus. The incident was one of three robberies Seattle Police responded to within 30 minutes.

In a message sent to parents, Bishop Blanchet High School's Dean of Students wrote the student was a "victim of an assault and phone theft" around 4:25 p.m. while they were walking to their car. The message stated the vehicle was parked along N 82nd St. between Wallingford Ave. N and Densmore Ave. N, which is about a block west of campus.

That message is one of immediacy and is being applauded by parents.

However, for victims and families whose students attend Seattle Public Schools, response has been slow. They're also concerned about a lack of specific information from police.

"I honestly don't know what to be looking for," said Mike Krausser. "I haven't heard any direct descriptions of the vehicle or vehicles."

"We're not getting the information from Seattle Public Schools," said parent Andrea Morrison. "We're not getting information from our representative, our council member."

During Wednesday's brief meeting, the SPD said they believed the suspects were a group of late teenage people, sometimes wearing masks. The department also said they are not sure if the suspects are students, but they plan to continue investigating.

In response, at least one Ballard High School parent has mobilized, creating an interactive Google document allowing parents to self-report incidents of attacks.

"We're grateful for that parent," said Morrison.

So far, that map has detailed 17 instances of students being mugged. That information is being shared with parents on her email list and with the police.

In a text threat to parents, she said, "I must state that I'm not a professional investigator nor am I trying to be. I can't say if any or all of these are related, nor can I verify any of this info beyond parent-to-parent communication. I just know that I want information with which to make better-informed decisions with my family and feel the scope of this recent spate has not been clear to me until I gathered this information. I want to share it with others, so you can make better decisions too."

As for the response from elected leaders, council member Dan Strauss told FOX 13 he has been in touch with community members.

"When residents email me and my office, we tailor each response to the individual who contacts us," said Strauss over the phone.

An email he sent out to community members stated the following:

"My D6 District Director and I have been working with the Seattle Police Department since the first report came in September of this year. I can tell you that Captain Aagard of the North Precinct has and continues to take this very seriously.

Right now, Seattle Police Department is adding officers around schools as staffing allows and plans to move the Mobile Precinct into the area to deter these robberies from continuing. You can read the full SPD Blotter post here: Detectives Investigating Ballard Highschool Robberies - SPD Blotter (seattle.gov)

What we know is that since the reports several weeks ago, Detectives have linked four reported incidents and the suspects in these incidents were described as a group of 4-6 subjects and appear to be in their teens, but this has not yet been confirmed.

I really hope that there are no more victims from these robbers, but if you or your child are or were mugged, please call 911 and report it. If you don’t receive any response from SPD, then let my office know. If you have any information regarding any of these cases, please call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip line at (206)233-5000.

This week I attended the Personal Safety Course SPD hosted with parents regarding these robberies. Our Crime Prevention Coordinator reminded attendees to please instruct your children to not "fight" for their personal belongings if they are mugged. Belongings are replaceable but your child is not. iPhones seem to be a target, so have your children be mindful of this when they are out and about.

I want to personally lift up Captain Aagard and our North Precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator Katelyn Yep for their responsiveness and focus on stopping these robberies. I know that keeping our kids safe is a top priority and their actions have demonstrated this.

In addition to the coordination with SPD I am also in conversations with the Seattle Public School board so that we are able to best coordinate the response and work between the City of Seattle and the Seattle Public Schools.

I will continue my work to make meaningful interventions addressing public safety issues in District 6 and if you would like to meet with me, I would love to talk to you. If you’d like to request a meeting with me to discuss these issues further, please sign up for office hours here."

As for the red Kia involved in September 19th's incident, the SPD tells FOX 13 the vehicle was found but no word yet on the suspects. In response to these robberies, police have set up a mobile precinct in the North Seattle area.