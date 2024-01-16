Volunteers and donations needed at severe weather shelters in King County this week

As the King County Regional Homelessness Authority extends its severe weather protocol through Wednesday, overnight shelters that have been activated need volunteers and donations to help people seeking shelter.

"We're seeing higher numbers and more desperate people," said Pastor Jenny Partch.

This is the sixth winter season that the Burien Severe Weather Shelter has been held at the Highline United Methodist Church.

"The first year we did this, we had a lot of 55-year-old men and that was it," said Pastor Partch. "Now we're seeing so many younger people, and we're seeing parents with adult developmental disabilities."

Pastor Partch says since opening on Thursday night, the shelter has reached beyond its 50 bed capacity through Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend.

The shelter is currently seeking volunteers in the evenings and mornings to fill a number of roles, such as laying bedding, preparing food and drinks and collecting donations.

"We're all neighbors, and we need to go ahead and take care of each other," said Dennis McCrea, a volunteer of 5 years at the shelter.

Pastor Partch says helping out at the shelter gives people a better understanding of the unhoused population and brings humanity back to the community.

"All of our volunteers say they meet someone, they hear their story, and they receive as much love in return as what they're giving," said Partch. "That's what helps people out of their circumstances is knowing that there's people that care for them and reconnecting them into our society."

Pastor Partch says among the top donations needed at the shelter are men's sweatpants and underwear.

A full list of requested donation items and information on how to volunteer can be found here.