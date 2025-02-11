Expand / Collapse search
WA DOL online services down until next week, offices to close

By
Updated  February 12, 2025 1:53pm PST
Washington
FOX 13 Seattle

The Brief

    • The Washington State Department of Licensing is temporarily shutting down services as it makes upgrades to its systems.
    • Online driver and vehicle licensing services will be down until Feb. 18, and driver licensing offices will be closed from Feb. 14-17. While online services remain down, some DOL locations will stay open on Feb. 12-13.
    • Once the upgrades are complete, WA DOL expects long wait times at licensing offices.

Washingtonians may have some trouble renewing licenses and ordering new car tabs this week, as the Department of Licensing (DOL) is temporarily shutting down its services.

Timeline:

Until February 18, Washington DOL's online services for driver and vehicle licensing will be down, as well as prorate and fuel tax services (PRFT).

A blog post from WA DOL last month said it would be upgrading its systems from Feb. 10-17. Many online services will be unavailable during this time.

DOL driver licensing offices statewide will temporarily close its in-person services from Feb. 14-17. This also includes the call center.

WA DOL services down

via WA DOL

Once the system upgrades are complete, WA DOL expects long wait times at driver licensing offices. Those who need to make an in-person visit can make an appointment online.

Some vehicle licensing offices may remain open during the shutdown, as each DOL office is privately run, with the exception of county offices.

Ballard Auto & Vessel Licensing on Market Street in Seattle will remain open until 6 p.m. on Feb. 12, and all day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 13. Anyone who needs to renew vehicle registration, complete title transfers, obtain quick titles, and more can still visit or call this location.

Part-time driver licensing offices will also close next week:

  • Wednesday, Feb. 19 — Coulee Dam, Ephrata, Morton, Newport, and Oroville
  • Thursday, Feb. 20 — Davenport and Goldendale

There will also be disruptions to prorate and fuel tax services:

  • The online Taxpayer Access Point will be unavailable starting Feb. 10.
  • PRFT offices in Olympia and Vancouver will close at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 13.

What's next:

WA DOL says the system upgrades include enhancing customer service, adding security features, and better support for mobile devices.

Services should be back online Tuesday, Feb. 18.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Washington State Department of Licensing and Ballard Auto and Vessel Licensing.

