Gov. Ferguson announces new grant for WA early learning program

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson on Wednesday announced a new grant to expand the state's Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program (ECEAP) to provide high-quality preschool access to low-income families.

Ferguson was joined at a press conference by representatives of The Ballmer Group, which has committed to funding up to 10,000 additional seats over the next decade.

By the numbers:

Currently serving over 14,000 children, ECEAP will gradually increase capacity, with a goal to enroll an additional 2,000 students next school year. The Ballmer Group's grant is expected to provide more than $1 billion in support for early learning over the next ten years.

Governor Ferguson proposed legislation to establish an account for the grant funds, sponsored by Sen. Claire Wilson (D-Auburn) and Rep. Steve Bergquist (D-Renton). The state must maintain the number of state-funded ECEAP seats to utilize the funding.

What they're saying:

"The Ballmer Group’s incredible gift comes at an important moment," said Gov. Ferguson. "We’re facing significant budget challenges in our state, compounded by billions of dollars in cuts from the federal government. Earlier this year, the Trump Administration withheld funding for Head Start — another program to help kids access preschool — and has threatened to eliminate it entirely. The Ballmer Group’s investment sets up an innovative public-private partnership, and will transform the lives of thousands of little Washingtonians and their families. Thank you to the Ballmer Group for stepping up for our kids."

"High-quality early childhood education is one of the most powerful tools we have to expand opportunity and promote economic mobility," said Connie and Steve Ballmer, co-founders, Ballmer Group Philanthropy. "We are proud to live in a state that recognizes the importance of Pre-K and are excited to explore how philanthropy can be a partner with government to meet shared goals."

ECEAP, established in 1985, offers free preschool and support for low-income families of three- and four-year-olds, with eligibility based on income and other factors such as homelessness and developmental needs.

