WA flags at half-staff in honor of Marine who died in helicopter crash

By FOX 13 News Staff
All Washington state and United States flags are being flown at half-staff Friday in honor of a young Marine killed in the line of duty last month.

Governor Jay Inslee made the order for flags at all state agency facilities in recognition of Lance Cpl. Donovan Davis, a 21-year-old who died in a tragic helicopter crash on February 7, in California.

Davis and four others died as a result of the aviation mishap.

Flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on Friday, March 1.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

A memorial service will take place on March 1 at Chapel - NAS Whidbey Island.