VIDEO: WA hit-and-run suspect walks from crash, arrested by state troopers

Washington State Patrol arrested a man accused of a drug-impaired hit-and-run Tuesday evening on SR-18 near Federal Way.

State troopers were called around 8:30 p.m. to several 911 calls, reporting that a car was driving erratically on westbound SR-18 near Weyerhaeuser Way, before drifting onto the shoulder and striking a tow truck driver.

Authorities say the two truck operator was outside of his vehicle and was trying to load up a car when he was hit.

According to WSP, the suspect got out of his 2019 Hyundai Sonata and left the area.

Helicopter video shows the suspect walking along the shoulder of Weyerhaeuser Way S, eventually reaching a crosswalk, where he is intercepted by state troopers and arrested.

WSP reports that 58-year-old John A. Hooven was arrested for suspected driving under the influence, hit-and-run and vehicular assault.

The tow truck driver suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

Anyone with information on what led up to the crash is urged to email WSP Det. Ford at Brody.Ford@wsp.wa.gov.

