WA leaders criticize Trump, tell him to 'follow the damn law'

Governor Bob Ferguson (D) and other state leaders had sharp words for the president Thursday afternoon, as they discussed what they are doing in response to a barrage of federal actions they argue is in stark contrast to Washington’s values.

At a press conference, the officials decried President Trump and his actions around freezing federal funds, potential trade wars and executive orders on immigration and transgender rights.

"It has been, to put it mildly, a chaotic first few weeks of his administration," Ferguson said.

On the economic front, the governor said the state is aware of $162 million in federal dollars that is currently frozen.

According to Ferguson, $156 million was slated for the Washington State Department of Commerce’s "solar for all" program, with the rest of the money going toward efforts on reducing pollution and wildfire preparedness. He said the status of frozen funds changes "daily, if not hourly."

The governor said Washington got about $27 billion from the federal government in the last fiscal year, which is approximately one third of the state’s budget.

Washington State Department of Commerce Director Joe Nguyen said the funding freezes, along with threats of tariffs, are a "direct attack" on the state’s economy. He said his agency is working with businesses and industries that could be harmed by the economic-related executive action.

"Families and businesses and jobs are at risk," Nguyen said. "And those who are most impacted likely will be from rural communities, farmers, overburdened communities and the like."

When it comes to federal action around immigration enforcement and restrictions on transgender people, officials reiterated that strong protections are afforded to all people under state laws.

"Washington state law remains the same," said Attorney General Nick Brown (D). "Washington has some of the best and most protective laws in the country when it comes to immigration issues, when it comes to recognizing health care protections, when it comes to the legal protections enshrined in our state law to protect the LGBTQ community."

Department of Children, Youth and Families Secretary Tana Senn said her team has been working with other agencies and community groups to be ready to help households impacted by immigration enforcement separating families.

Brown said his team will continue to assess all the president’s actions and challenge them as he sees fit.

"Follow the damn law, it’s not that hard," he said. "But time and time again, this president has exhibited his disdain for the U.S. Constitution. And we cannot let that happen. And so we will continue to use our processes and our courts to make sure that the president, like anybody else, follows the law."

Ferguson also talked about the importance of supporting clean energy projects and efforts around diversity, equity and inclusion – areas that have been targeted by the president.

"The president cannot stop Washington state from using our resources to advance our values," he said.

The governor was asked about criticism that he is too focused on the other Washington instead of issues at home. He said Washingtonians expect him to address challenges from the feds, as they affect regular people in everyday life.

"We’re gonna deal with what’s coming in from Washington D.C. that’s harming Washingtonians, that’s impacting our budget, that’s impacting jobs – in a negative way," he said. "And at the same time, we’re moving our state forward."

As for the budget, Ferguson said the situation in D.C. does not help with the state’s projected multi-billion dollar budget shortfall. The governor said he will have an update on his request for state agencies to trim 6% of their budgets at the end of the month.

Ferguson and Brown also expressed concern about recent comments from Vice President JD Vance and other federal leaders about the president potentially ignoring court orders.

Ferguson said it would be "nothing short of a constitutional crisis" and "uncharted territory," but his team is aware of the possibility and thinking about what would be an appropriate response.

Brown noted steps can be taken to hold people who violate orders in contempt and to enforce the order. He said so far, the legal process "is working as it should."

"In every case that’s been brought by an attorney general across the country, the court has issued a temporary restraining order to stop the president’s orders," he said. "And thus far that is proceeding the way it’s supposed to happen. But if it doesn’t, we’ll move to the next step and take it one day at a time."

