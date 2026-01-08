WA officials extend toll lane on SR-167 North near Sumner

The toll lane along State Route 167 will be extended by six miles beginning next week. The left lane will be impacted.

Back in October 2025, sweeping toll and HOV rules went into effect for a section of northbound SR-167. Now, the toll area will go six miles further south, beginning at SR-410 in Sumner.

The tolling will begin on Monday, Jan. 12.

Dig deeper:

While carpoolers can still travel toll-free on the newly tolled stretch, they will need to have a Good To Go! account and a Flex Pass that is set to HOV mode.

Motorcyclists can also avoid the roll, if they have the Good To Go! motorcycle pass.

Anyone without the pass will be charged the toll amount, regardless of how many people are in the car, according to WSDOT.

Transportation officials say the new rules allow solo travelers to move quicker in the lane by agreeing to pay the toll amount.

More information about tolling along SR-167 can be found on the WSDOT page.

