Washington DOH offers tips to stay cool in summer heat

The National Weather Service(NWS) has forecasted above-average temperature during the week of Fourth of July in the Washington area.

Though sunny, warm days are typically welcomed during the holidays the NWS warns that high heat is still the most dangerous weather experience in Washington.

With no rain forecasted, high heat, dry conditions and low relative humidity, critical fire conditions will be elevated in the state throughout the week.

Moderate to extreme heat can lead to dehydration, exhaustion, injury and death with young children, elders and people with health conditions are at even greater risk.

During the 2021 heat wave,100 people died from preventable heat-related causes over the course of just one week.

Featured article

Factoring all of these concerns, the Washington Department of Health offers these tips to help people beat the heat:

Watch the forecast. Knowledge can help you to plan activities so that you and your family are not caught outside or in confined and unventilated spaces during the hottest part of the day. Save strenuous activities for the early morning or evening after the sun goes down. If you must work outdoors, make sure you have water and access to shade.

Dress for the weather. Wear loose, breathable clothing, wide-brim hats, and stay in the shade. A sunscreen with high UV protection is a good precaution.

Drink plenty of non-alcoholic fluids. Sweat will quickly drain your body of vital moisture. Tap water is perfectly fine for cooling off and to rehydrate. Make sure you keep some with you during outdoor activities and in your car for emergencies.

Keep your home cool. In the morning, close your windows and blinds to keep out the heat and to retain the cool air inside your insulated home. Use fans to move cool air inside. After the sun goes down, you can open your windows again to let in the cooler evening air.

Head to a cooling center. If you are not able to keep your home cool, go to a nearby cooling center. These facilities are equipped with air conditioning, shade, and water to help you weather a heat wave.

Prevent wildfires. Know the current wildfire risk in your county, follow burn bans, and practice campfire and firework safety.

For more tips and information about resources in your region, visit the DOH website.





