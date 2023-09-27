Washington, Oregon drug laws have not led to more fatal overdoses, study finds

article

Laws decriminalizing drug possession in Washington and Oregon have not led to more fatal drug overdoses, according to a recent study by the New York University School of Medicine.

The study was published Wednesday in JAMA Psychiatry, a monthly peer-reviewed medical journal published by the American Medical Association.

Specifically, no association has been found between decriminalization laws and a change in the rate of fatal drug overdoses over the course of one year in either state. The study’s abstract concludes the average rate of difference in Washington was .112 fatal overdoses per 100,000 state population, and in Oregon it was .268 fatal overdoses per 100,000 state population.

Researchers say they must continue to examine the medium- and long-term effects of these legal changes, but determined in the short-term there has been no solid evidence of rising fatal overdoses.

Importantly, researchers at NYU hypothesized that removing criminal penalties for drug possession might reduce fatal drug overdoses, turning jailable offenses into calls for medical help. Instead, there has been no "statistically significant" change in the rate of overdoses short-term.

The study looked at Washington’s Blake Decision that went into effect Feb. 25, 2021, and Oregon’s Measure 110 that began Feb. 1, 2021.

Authors suggest further research could be aimed at longer-term outcomes of drug decriminalization laws, as well as the effects across racial and ethnic groups.