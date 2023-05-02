Washington org announces volunteer program to detect invasive European green crabs

Green crab season is fast-approaching, and Washington is still spending millions to stop the invasive species from taking root in our state.

Washington Sea Grant on Monday announced a new volunteer program where the public can help researchers spot the crab and stop them.

Eight separate events are scheduled for later in May, and there is at least one in each county in Western Washington.

To sign up for the detection program, visit the Washington Sea Grant website here.