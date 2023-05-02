Expand / Collapse search

Washington org announces volunteer program to detect invasive European green crabs

By and FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Environment
FOX 13 Seattle

Volunteers prove critical in the fight against invasive green crabs

Since the beginning of the year, more than 100,000 European green crabs have been captured and removed from local waters. Those numbers are the work of plenty of hands.

SEATTLE - Green crab season is fast-approaching, and Washington is still spending millions to stop the invasive species from taking root in our state.

Washington Sea Grant on Monday announced a new volunteer program where the public can help researchers spot the crab and stop them.

Eight separate events are scheduled for later in May, and there is at least one in each county in Western Washington.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Volunteers prove critical in the fight against invasive green crabs

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

To sign up for the detection program, visit the Washington Sea Grant website here.