How Washingtonians can get next phase of free COVID-19 tests delivered

The federal government is again gearing up to send out free at-home COVID-19 tests to U.S. households. They will be able to test for all new variants.

The Department of Health and Human Services page says you can order tests again at the end of September. While the site is not currently open, they are getting the word out in advance of their roll-out next month, reporting they have previously sent out more than 900 million COVID-19 tests.

Once the program restarts, there will be the option to order four free tests to each household using COVIDTests.gov.

In the meantime, the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response lays out options for testing at low and no-cost for people around the country.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Seattle Public Schools to invest $14.5M in mental health, student safety

Horrific case of juvenile crime caught on camera in West Seattle

Botched drug store burglary leaves cars damaged in Seattle’s Green Lake neighborhood

New voice necessary for struggling Seattle Mariners says Jerry Dipoto

WA lands commissioner race separated by 51 votes, goes to hand recount

Lynnwood PD look to ID man suspected of stealing $11k worth of sunglasses

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.