Watch: Missouri police chase pickup towing 70-foot mobile home on Thanksgiving

By Chris Williams
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX TV Stations

Driver leads Missouri police on chase while towing large mobile home

Police in Missouri released footage of an "unusual" incident that unfolded on Thanksgiving when a pickup truck tried hauling a 70-foot mobile home along a highway in Excelsior Springs.

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. - An unusual police pursuit unfolded in Missouri after officers had to drive behind a pickup truck driver who was also towing a 70-foot mobile home along a highway. 

Excelsior Springs Police recently released dash cam footage of the incident that happened on Thanksgiving. 

Sergeant Kyle Craven said he saw the truck hauling the home and suspected the driver was under the influence. 

RELATED: Man shocked to discover source of headaches for 5 months is pair of chopsticks inside his skull

The driver tried to evade police, but didn't get far. 

"He jacked up his truck and jacked up the trailer. And then we took him to jail, like Excelsior does. Woo-ee," the sergeant said in his audio commentary recorded by the dashcam. 

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 