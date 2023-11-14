Watch: Russian-born mayor in Colombian town proves he's not a hologram after legal action filed

A Russian native, who was elected as mayor of a town in Colombia, had to prove that he is real and not a hologram.

Mayor Mikhail Krasnov of Tunja also had to show he did not have microchips implanted in him after a legal action was filed against him, according to local media.

According to Storyful, that legal action is known as "tutela," which is a legal protection of fundamental rights, established in Article 86 of the Colombian Constitution.

RELATED: Watch: Ring’s alien sighting video contest brings hilarious submissions

Footage showed Krasnov reading the tutela that was filed. A National Registry official who witnessed said that the authentication was successful, after Krasnov’s fingerprints were verified.

Kransov was born in Saratov, Russia, but came to Colombia 15 years ago on a study exchange. He became mayor in October.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.