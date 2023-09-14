Expand / Collapse search

WDFW announces record-breaking surge in Baker River sockeye salmon population

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle

Record sockeye salmon for Baker River

It has been a record year for sockeye salmon. Wildlife officials say more than 65,000 Baker River sockeye are making their way up river this year.

CONCRETE, Wash. - Officials with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced a record-breaking surge in the Baker River sockeye salmon population.

In a momentous development for the local ecosystem and the communities that depend on it, the WDFW has announced that more than 65,000 sockeye salmon are making their way upriver.

Tribal co-managers have responded to this extraordinary increase by expanding fishing opportunities, marking a promising turn of events for local economies and indigenous communities that rely on salmon for sustenance and cultural significance.

Featured

Federal grants will replace tunnels beneath roads that let water pass but not fish
article

Federal grants will replace tunnels beneath roads that let water pass but not fish

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced nearly $200 million in federal infrastructure grants to upgrade tunnels that carry streams beneath roads but can be deadly to fish that get stuck trying to pass through.

The year 2023 now stands as the fourth consecutive year in which the Baker River sockeye salmon run has exceeded expectations, setting new records and igniting hopes for a thriving salmon population in the future.

To put things into perspective, the Baker River saw its lowest population of sockeye salmon of less than 100 fish back in 1985.

While this year's sockeye run is impressive, officials have set their sights even higher, with the goal of eventually seeing returns of up to 100,000 fish. 

Featured

WSDOT: Expect 90-minute delays on US 101 between Clallam, Jefferson Counties for fish passage work
article

WSDOT: Expect 90-minute delays on US 101 between Clallam, Jefferson Counties for fish passage work

Traffic officials are warning drivers who use US-101 between Clallam and Jefferson Counties to plan for an extra hour and a half of driving time for multiple construction projects through Friday. 

As the salmon continue their journey upriver, biologists and wildlife enthusiasts are closely monitoring their progress. The record-breaking numbers serve as a testament to the resilience of nature and the success of collaborative conservation efforts in Washington State.


 