'We are broken': Family of beloved Snohomish County pediatrician remember victim of brutal attack

A beloved Snohomish County pediatrician is back home after she was brutally killed in Conroe, Texas near Houston. Doctor Talat Jehan Khan was stabbed to death outside her home Saturday afternoon.

The man accused of murder is Miles Joseph Fridrich, 24, who is being held on $500,000 bond in Montgomery County.

On Tuesday, Khan's children, family and friends gathered at the Masjid Hamza Islamic Center in Houston to pay their respects ahead of her return home in Snohomish County, where she will be laid to rest.

Grieving has been difficult as the family still doesn’t have answers. Khan and her attacker hadn’t crossed paths, according to her family. One of her brothers, Wajahat Nyaz, says grieving has been difficult as the family still doesn't have answers.

"I would like to know why? What did she ever do to deserve this? Why?" Nyaz said.

There were pent-up emotions as Nyaz remembers his sister as kind and a loving soul.

"She was my baby sister to start with," Nyaz said. She was only 52-year-old, her children only 14 and 24-years-old. "We can't replace their mom," Nyaz said.

Her entire life, was dedicated to helping others. Khan was a pediatric doctor at Sea Mar Community Health Centers for 17 years before moving to sunny and humid Houston just a few months ago. She started working at Texas Children's Pediatrics.

"She seemed pretty happy," Nyaz said. One of her last text messages to one of her nieces said "I love my job."

Khan left her home Saturday, she was headed for a workout, but she never returned. Nyaz says her daughter first called her father worried she didn't come after 30 minutes. They were worried she was missing and the 14-year-old noticed a crime scene outside their home.

"It was devastating," Nyaz said. He says Khan was sitting at the picnic table talking on the phone when she was brutally attacked by Fridrich. "She was taken brutally taken," Nyaz said. Texas Police say Fridrich, allegedly stabbed Khan.

"I remember when I heard it, I wasn't my knees," Nyaz said. "It is so senseless, it is just something that we as a family are unable to digest."

Fridrich was in court Sunday and authorities say he has two priors on his record involving drugs and gun charges in Montgomery and Travis County, but both were later dismissed.

"We are broken," Nyaz said. "This person who did this heinous act gets the punishment he deserves and Talat gets the justice she wants."

Her family says she's dearly missed, the only thing they're asking for the community and law enforcement support as they push for a transparent investigation.

"We don't want this to happen to anybody ever again," Nyaz said.

A prayer service is scheduled for Thursday November 2 at the Masjid Umar Al-Farooq Mosque in Mountlake Terrace. Her funeral will be the Woodlawn Cemetery. The community is invited to pay their respects.