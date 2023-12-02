Thurston County Sheriff: 'We believe Davido and Karen Koep have been located'

Officials said two bodies were found near Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) on Saturday. The bodies are believed to be those of a Thurston County couple who went missing in November.

According to a press release, deputies responded to reports of a body near Stedman Road Southeast on JBLM property Saturday afternoon. During the investigation, deputies and JBLM police located a second body.

"Sadly, we believe Davido and Karen Koep have been located based on the preliminary investigation," the sheriff said.

Dr. Karen Koep and Davido were last seen on November 13. Deputies went to their home for a welfare check in the Lake Forest Development and found the couple was missing.

The suspect, an Olympian man in his 40s, first appeared in court on November 20. He remains in jail without bail as prosecutors argued he is a flight risk and a danger to the community.

Court documents released last month indicated the suspect was in the process of being evicted by the couple before they were reported missing. He lived on property near Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

The suspect was arrested on November 17, four days after the couple's disappearance. Deputies said he was found hiding from law enforcement off the side of a trail. He was booked into Thurston County Jail on two counts of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.

On November 19th family and friends of Davido and Karen Koep gathered for a prayer vigil in Lacey.

During the vigil, Karen’s sister, Pauline Dutton asked that justice be served while honoring the community work the couple was known for.

Anyone with information about Davido and Karen Koep are encouraged to contact the Thurston County Sheriff at detectives@co.thurston.wa.us

This is a developing story. FOX 13 will update it accordingly.