Western WA man sentenced to 9 years in prison for repeated gun, drug crimes

A 35-year-old Western Washington man was sentenced to nine years in prison for gun and drug crimes, which he committed on supervised release after serving time for previous gun and drug crimes.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Deon Jordan was released in Sept. 2020 after serving more than seven years for dealing drugs while carrying a firearm.

Prosecutors say he "almost immediately" violated the terms of his supervised release, and was found with guns and drugs, including fentanyl.

"The goal of supervised release is to help offenders return to the community and live a crime-free life. Sadly, Mr. Jordan chose to reject any assistance and instead carried on with criminal conduct," said acting U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman. "This nine-year sentence is now needed to keep the community safe from the drugs Mr. Jordan trafficked and the guns he was prepared to use to protect his deadly stash."

Jordan was found passed out in a car under the freeway in downtown Seattle in Oct. 2022. When police contacted him, he got out and ran. He threw his gun under a nearby car, which police recovered, as well as distribution amounts of heroin, crack, fentanyl and meth from his car.

In Nov. 2022, Jordan was found at a homeless encampment in Seattle. Federal officers observed him get into a car, then followed him to a convenience store where they arrested him. Jordan was carrying two handguns, one in his pocket and the other in his backpack. He also had fentanyl pills, heroin, meth, cocaine, drug ledgers and more than $10,000 in cash.

RELATED: 1 killed in shooting at Puyallup neighborhood party, deputies investigating

Jordan pleaded guilty in April 2023 to illegal firearms possession, possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.