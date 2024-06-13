WA whale hunt on horizon as Makah Tribe clears last major hurdle

article

The Makah, a tribal nation on Washington's Olympic Peninsula, have cleared the biggest hurdle that has blocked their tribe’s traditional practice of whaling for nearly two decades.

On Thursday morning, a waiver for the Marine Mammal Protection Act from the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) was posted to the federal registry, bringing the Makah Tribe one step closer to a hunt. It’s a decision that will be both celebrated and protested.

NOAA announced the news saying the decision will allow limited ceremonial and subsistence hunting by the Tribe in accordance with long-standing treaty rights.

"The measures adopted today honor the Makah Tribes' treaty rights and their cultural whaling tradition that dates back well over 1,000 years," said Janet Coit, assistant administrator for NOAA Fisheries. "It is fundamental to their identity and heritage."

In May 1999, a group of Makah hunters successfully hunted a gray whale. It was the first whale hunt the Makah had carried out since the 1920s, when the tribe voluntarily stopped hunting whales over a concern about dwindling numbers.

Following the 1999 hunt, legal challenges began to mount, delaying the Makah’s attempt to revive traditional hunts. A court eventually ruled that the Makah needed a waiver under the Marine Mammal Protection Act; however, the waiver didn’t exist. That created nearly two decades of court battles and administrative processes.

Related article

The latest decision opens the door for the Makah Tribe to submit an application for a hunt, which will trigger a public process. Those with knowledge of the process tell FOX 13 Seattle it’s conceivable that a hunt could take place within the year if the tribal nation were prepared to do so.

A history on the water

The 1855 Treaty of Neah Bay ceded hundreds of thousands of acres of land to the U.S. government. In return, it reserves the Makah the "right of taking fish and of whaling or sealing at usual and accustomed grounds."

In other words, the Makah secured continuing rights to whale off the coast of Washington before the state even existed.

The Makah, however, have archaeological proof that their ancestors were whaling thousands of years before that treaty.

"The ocean is our lifeblood," said Makah Tribal Chairman Timothy J. Green, during a sit-down interview with FOX 13 Seattle in 2023.

"It defines who we are as people, and our connection to the water … our lands off our coast is like no other. We have a reverence for everything contained in that area, we want to care for it and make sure it’s there for the future," he said.

Generations of Makah people lived on a diet of marine mammals. Fish were caught and dried for year-round consumption. Porpoises, harbor seals and whale blubber were mainstays. What wasn’t used for the tribe was used for trade.

Travelers who visit Neah Bay will find countless images of a thunderbird holding a whale. The image represents how the first whale came to the Makah people by a great thunderbird, ending famine while gifting knowledge to hunt.

As Greene told FOX 13 Seattle, the years-long blockage of whale hunts is akin to telling a Catholic they could no longer step foot inside a church.

Controversy surrounding whaling

As the Makah tribe eyes its future, hundreds outside the tribe have argued that hunting gray whales is a tradition best left in the past. The idea of harpooning a whale has been called outdated and cruel.

The most vocal opponent of the Makah Tribe’s request to hunt whales has long been Sea Shepherd, an environmental conservation group.

"Sea Shepherd opposes the intentional killing of cetaceans, no matter the circumstances," a statement from Sea Shepherd, read describing their opposition to the Makah hunt.



"From the Faroe Islands to Iceland, from Japan to Norway, Sea Shepherd’s opposition to whaling is categorical and uncompromising."



Hundreds of individuals within, and outside, of Washington sounded off during the process the Makah underwent to get a hunt approved.

The groups that stopped protesting the hunt, also drew attention. Groups including The Nature Conservancy and Sierra Club that once opposed a hunt, wrote letters in support of the tribe.

The controversy wasn’t limited to public hearings and written comments. When the tribe was granted approval by the International Whaling Commission to hunt in the late '90s, hundreds of protesters showed up when the hunt unfolded.

Nearly 8 years later, with hunts on hold again, a group of tribal members killed a gray whale during an illegal hunt that was later condemned by tribal leaders. Two tribal members went to prison for the crime – though, the damage was done as tempers flared surrounding the act.

Gray whale population

The proposed Makah hunt focuses on Eastern North Pacific gray whales, a stock of whales that migrate along the West Coast.

NOAA prepares an annual marine mammal stock assessment report. The latest indicated that 600-800 individual whales could be removed annually from the population without affecting the sustainability of the species.

The population peaked in 2016, with more than 20,000 whales. Those numbers declined to 14,526 whales in 2023 following a series of events dubbed an "unusual mortality event."

Related article

Over a four-year period, 690 gray whale strandings were reported. Research indicated that the deaths were tied to malnutrition, killer whale attacks, entanglements and vessel strikes.



The series of events was considered closed in March 2014. The agency declared that changes in the whale’s traditional feeding grounds triggered the events, which had since been closed.

The overall population, however, of the Eastern North Pacific gray whales remains above 1994 numbers when the species was delisted from its previous designation as an endangered species under the Endangered Species Act.

What happens next for the Makah tribe?

The Makah tribe will need to submit a hunt application which will trigger another public process, including public comments and a review of the final permit.

A flowchart published by NOAA explaining the steps in granting, or denying, Makah's waiver request to resume it's gray whale hunts.

As for the Makah tribe, they would also need to train and prepare their next generation of whalers.

As Greene told FOX 13 Seattle previously, "it’s a grueling process that requires training." He described an ideal hunter as someone with physical, mental and psychological toughness. Not everyone that begins to train, ultimately finishes the process.

"Every person on that whaling crew has a job and responsibility," said Green. "They need to do that job at a level that protects their safety, the safety of their crew and also honors that life that will be presented to the crew," he added.

For details on what takes place during the hunt, the Makah Tribe has laid out the order of events during past hunts.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS

Seattle's ‘Belltown Hellcat’ faces stalking, assault charges amid reckless driving

Road-rage shooting investigation caused I-5 closure in Everett

Puyallup Police hold meeting over 3 teens charged in February murder

Rodeo bull hops fence at Oregon arena, leaving several injured

Kent man arrested after ramming stolen car into police cruiser

Thefts of charging cables are another obstacle to appeal of electric vehicles

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.