What to do about Funko Field? MLB mandated changes could cost Everett millions

The fate of Everett’s Funko Field is up in the air. Major League Baseball believes current facilities are outdated and need an update. The big league mandated changes could cost the City of Everett millions.

AquaSox General Manager Danny Tetzlaff says there are three options on the table: build a new ballpark at a different location, renovate the existing stadium, or tear it down and build a new field.

Regardless of what’s decided, Tetzlaff is adamant the team stay in town.

"We’ve kind of put all our eggs in one basket," said Tetzlaff. "Everett and Snohomish County is where we want to be and need to be."

The current facilities are owned by Everett Public Schools. The City of Everett would foot the bill for a new ballpark. Documents show the city has already received millions of dollars in state funding for the venture.

"The Everett stadium project received the largest grant of $7.4 million to pay for infrastructure costs associated with providing a facility for the AquaSox that meets Major League Baseball’s new standards."

The city is also considering hiring a firm to consult on construction. Those services would cost roughly $344,000. This proposal received pushback from locals during a city council meeting Wednesday night.

"I think y'all know better than to pay for study after study, when you should probably just fix the stadium," said one man during public comment.

MLB mandated all teams meet the new minor league standards by 2025. Tetzlaff does not believe they’ll meet that deadline. He says one repercussion could be a hefty six-figure fine in 2024.