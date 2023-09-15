What we know so far about the deadly floatplane crash in Lake Sammamish

One man is dead and another is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after their floatplane crashed in Lake Sammamish on Friday morning.

According to the Bellevue Fire Department, crews responded to this call along with Bellevue Police Department. The agency said around 11 a.m., the department got multiple calls for a float plane crash in Lake Sammamish.

People who live around the lake told emergency crews they saw the plane come down.

"It appeared like it was attempting to take off two to three times, it sounded like the engine was stalling," said Heather Wong, the public information officer for Bellevue Fire Department. "This is what they told me-- one resident said it looked like when it had reached 50 feet in the air, it just took a nosedive, and it went directly into the water."

According to the Bellevue Fire Department, the floatplane had a boat-like hull allowing it to land in the water, rather than wing pontoons.

FOX 13 is working to learn more about the aircraft and its flight path leading up to the accident.

However, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking website, the plane quickly lost hundreds of feet of altitude in mere seconds right before it crashed.

Regardless, neighbors said it's been years since anyone has seen an aircraft emergency on the lake -- with an experimental plane going into the water back in 2009.

As of Friday afternoon, the float plane sits near the boat launch at Lake Sammamish State Park.

The oil spill response team came and put down large booms in the water, acting as a perimeter. This is for any fuel or other chemicals that get into the water, preventing pollution in the lake.

Bellevue Fire Department told FOX 13 that moving forward with the investigation the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will be working to figure out what happened in the lead-up to the crash, whether it was a mechanical issue or something else.