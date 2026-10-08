The Brief Whatcom County deputies rescued 30 dogs from a property near Lynden during an animal cruelty investigation. Investigators found dogs living in unsanitary conditions without adequate food or water, many suffering from serious health issues. Criminal charges are pending against the person responsible for the dogs, which are now receiving care at the Whatcom Humane Society.



Whatcom County deputies rescued 30 dogs from a property near Lynden during an animal cruelty investigation.

What we know:

Detectives responded to a call about an animal cruelty situation involving roughly 30 dogs housed at a property on Russet Avenue off State Route 539.

There, investigators found numerous dogs living in unsanitary conditions with no access to adequate food or water. The dogs were in extremely poor condition, with detectives noting they had open wounds, visible bones, fur matted with waste and feces, evidence of worms in feces and strong foul odors throughout the housing areas.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Dogs rescued from Whatcom County in animal cruelty case. (Whatcom County Sheriff's Office)

The Whatcom County Sheriff's Office said the dogs were under the care of Pittie Project PNW. Authorities say the founder of Pittie Project PNW, 38-year-old Ashley Georgia of Bellingham, was solely responsible for the animals at the property.

Detectives also learned that volunteers had previously removed 13 dogs from the property after discovering their conditions, and that Georgia had received donated food and thousands of dollars in financial contributions for the animals' care.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office confirmed that criminal charges are pending, though it's currently unknown what charges authorities are pursuing against Georgia.

What's next:

The dogs are now under the care of the Whatcom Humane Society, where they are currently receiving medical evaluation and treatment. The shelter said the dogs are not available for adoption or foster at this time.

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