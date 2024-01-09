Expand / Collapse search
Wienermobile drivers wanted again to tour the country promoting Oscar Mayer

By Megan Ziegler
Published 
FOX TV Digital Team
Keila Garza closes the door of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile at Schnucks grocery store in Florissant, Missouri, February 5, 2023. Garza and Shelby Lewis are spent one year as Hotdoggers, the drivers of one of six Oscar Mayer Wienermobiles. (Photo by W

Oscar Mayer is once again looking for its next round of Wienermobile spokespersons, or those who drive around the country in the iconic vehicle while promoting the brand. 

Applications are open now for this one-of-a-kind "Hotdogger" role, which is a one-year assignment from June 2024 - June 2025. 

It offers a base salary of $35,600 and includes a weekly allowance of $150 for meals and personal travel, as well as paid time off and full health benefits. 

Hotdoggers will travel an average of 20,000 miles during the year, visiting at least 40 cities across the country and attending hundreds of events. 

RELATED: Chick-fil-A getting into entertainment business

Twelve people will be chosen to make up the 37th class of Hotdoggers, and will be driving and maintaining the 27-foot hot dog on wheels.

"The title of a Hotdogger is a rare and coveted position unique to those seeking adventure and a once-in-a-lifetime experience," said Ed Roland, ‘Top Dog’ and Sr. Manager Brand Communications for Oscar Mayer at The Kraft Heinz Company.

"Statistically speaking, more people have visited space than driven the Wienermobile!"

Job requirements include pitching and appearing on local TV and radio, creating social media content for all platforms as well as coordinating your travel logistics and managing your travel expenses. 

Applications are open through Jan. 31, 2024

This story was reported from Detroit. 