Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 11:00 PM PDT, Wenatchee Area
6
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 11:00 PM PDT, Seattle and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
Heat Advisory
from WED 6:00 AM PDT until WED 11:00 PM PDT, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Heat Advisory
until WED 11:00 PM PDT, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Olympics, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast
Heat Advisory
from WED 11:00 PM PDT until THU 11:00 PM PDT, Seattle and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Tacoma Area
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 AM PDT, Chelan County, Okanogan County

Woman caught on camera wading through Rome ‘s Trevi Fountain to fill water bottle

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 4:34AM
News
FOX 5 DC

Woman caught on camera wading through Rome ‘s Trevi Fountain to fill water bottle

A woman was caught on camera walking across the Trevi Fountain in Rome to fill her water bottle. (Credit: Lex Jones via Storyful)

ROME - A woman was caught on camera walking across the Trevi Fountain in Rome to fill her water bottle.

The clueless visitor is seen climbing across rocks to reach the center of the 18-century landmark, and using a spout to fill the bottle.

A guard shows up, blows a whistle and confronts her.

Image 1 of 4

Woman caught on camera wading through Rome ‘s Trevi Fountain to fill water bottle (Credit: Lex Jones via Storyful)

The person behind the camera says the woman didn't seem to understand why her actions were wrong.

It's unclear if she was fined or detained.