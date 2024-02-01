Woman shot in Federal Way, police search for suspect

Police are looking for a suspect who shot a woman in Federal Way Wednesday night.

According to the Federal Way Police Department (FWPD), at around 9:17 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Kitts Corner Apartments near the corner of S 336th St. and Pacific Hwy S.

When officers arrived, they found an injured 27-year-old woman.

Officers treated her until medics arrived and took her to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The FWPD says the suspect is believed to have left in a vehicle.

Detectives are currently investigating the case.

This is a developing story.