Woman shot in West Seattle, suspect arrested

A suspect was arrested after shooting a woman in West Seattle on Sunday.

Officers were called to SW Oregon St and 42nd Ave SW just before noon Sunday, responding to reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 24-year-old woman with a gunshot wound in her abdomen.

Police and firefighters rendered aid, then the woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

Officers recovered a handgun and evidence at the scene, and arrested a 29-year-old man, who they booked into King County Jail for assault.