Man arrested after stabbing in Seattle's Olympic Hills neighborhood

Police arrested a man for stabbing someone in a fight in Seattle's Olympic Hills neighborhood.

Officers were called to NE 137th St and 15th Ave NE around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, responding to reports of a large group of people fighting in a bar parking lot.

When they arrived, they found a 42-year-old man with a stab wound to his back.

Several witnesses pointed police to the suspect, a 22-year-old man who was still at the scene.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim and man were yelling at each other, but the victim walked away. The suspect then ran after him and stabbed him.

The victim was eventually taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment. His condition is not yet known.

The suspect was arrested and booked into King County Jail for assault.