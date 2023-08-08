Woman, teen shot in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are investigating after a woman and a teen were shot in broad daylight on Tuesday.
Police were called to the intersection of S. Sprague Ave. and S. 12th St., near the AM/PM gas station for reports of the shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a woman and a teen with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
It's unclear what led up to the shooting.
If you have any information, contact Tacoma Police at (253) 287-4455.
This is a developing story.
