Woman, teen shot in Tacoma

Tacoma Police are investigating after a woman and a teen were shot in broad daylight on Tuesday.

Police were called to the intersection of S. Sprague Ave. and S. 12th St., near the AM/PM gas station for reports of the shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a woman and a teen with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information, contact Tacoma Police at (253) 287-4455.

This is a developing story.

