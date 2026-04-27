3 WA high school students killed in rollover crash, 19-year-old arrested

The Brief Three Othello High School students were killed Sunday in a rollover crash involving a pickup truck that was later recovered from an irrigation canal. Authorities arrested a 19-year-old on three counts of vehicular homicide after investigators determined his vehicle struck the victims at a high rate of speed. One of the homicide charges includes a domestic violence enhancement due to a previous relationship between the suspect and one of the victims.



A 19-year-old was arrested on three counts of vehicular homicide after a hit-and-run crash in Othello on Sunday that claimed the lives of three high school students.

What we know:

Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded Sunday to a rollover collision near Bench Road in Othello. Upon arrival, they discovered a pickup truck in an irrigation canal and found three occupants dead after being ejected from the vehicle.

Through surveillance footage and witness statements, investigators identified a white Mercedes sedan as being directly involved in the crash. Police say the driver of the Mercedes, a 19-year-old from Othello, struck the pickup truck at a high rate of speed and fled the scene.

He was later located and booked into jail on suspicion of three counts of vehicular homicide. He remains jailed on $1 million bail.

What we don't know:

The identities of the three students have not yet been released to the public as the investigation remains ongoing.

Community mourns 'heartbreaking' loss

What they're saying:

"Our hearts are with their families, friends, and all who knew and loved them," said Othello School District Superintendent Pete Perez. "This loss is being felt across our schools and throughout our community, and we recognize that many are grieving".

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office also extended condolences to the families, calling the collision a "heartbreaking incident".

One of the vehicular homicide charges against the 19-year-old includes a domestic violence enhancement due to a previous relationship between the suspect and one of the victims, according to the sheriff's office.

The Othello School District is providing counseling and mental health support at the high school and across the district for students and staff.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the crash to contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 509-659-1122.

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