The Brief A Tacoma grocery store owner was shot during an argument outside his shop and is now recovering in the hospital. Friends say he is in good spirits but faces a long recovery, as the community rallies support and donations. Police are still investigating the shooting, and it’s unclear if any arrests have been made.



A Tacoma grocer is recovering after he was shot at work last week.

Friends and family say Hun Chin has some painful injuries, but is able to talk and was recently scheduled for surgery.

The shooting happened at Park Avenue Foods on Thursday.

What they're saying:

"He always talks to us. He’s always kind," said Erica Reeves, a regular customer.

Longtime customers like Erica say Park Avenue Foods owner Hun Chin is a positive influence on the community.

"If I need help, he’ll help me. I just appreciate him for being part of the community," said Erica.

On Monday, Erica and her daughter Aubrie added their names and well-wishes to a large get-well card available to sign at his store.

"My message to him is you are amazing and my kids and I are so glad you are reading this," said Erica.

The backstory:

Chin was shot on April 23 outside his shop after Tacoma police say he got into an argument with someone who came into the store with a gun at around 12:30 in the afternoon. That resulted in a shooting between the two.

Customer JC said the news is troubling, adding that the owner and the other workers are good people.

"It’s sad to hear one of them got shot," said JC. "Thank God he’s still here though."

Tacoma Police say officers found two men with gunshot wounds when they arrived. Both were taken to the hospital by the Tacoma Fire Department.

Friends and family have raised thousands of dollars for the store owner already through a community online fundraiser. They said online that he's in good spirits but has a long road to recovery ahead.

What's next:

Erica hopes he's back behind the counter soon.

"He deserves whatever we all can give," said Erica. "God bless him."

We've reached out to police for an update on the case, and we are waiting to hear back.

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