WSP activates Silver Alert for missing Port Angeles woman

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) activated a Silver Alert on Saturday for an elderly woman last seen in Port Angeles.

Authorities say 85-year-old Roberta Dickinson is considered at-risk, and could possibly be near the Seven Cedars Casino in Sequim.

She is 5’2", weighing 230 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a floral print blouse, black slacks and black sandals.

She drives a black 2011 Buick Regal sedan with Washington license plates ABY0792.

Anyone who sees here or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

This Silver Alert has been activated on behalf of the Port Angeles Police Department.