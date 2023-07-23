WSP: High-speed pursuit ends when suspect enters Canada, crashes into car

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Washington State Patrol)

A high-speed police pursuit on I-5 North ended when the suspect crossed the border into Canada, crashed into a car and was arrested.

Around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, WSP troopers in Whatcom County were alerted to a car driving recklessly on I-5. The car was a Hyundai reported stolen out of Seattle.

A 911 caller said the car almost crashed several times and the driver may have been under the influence.

Troopers eventually found the suspect car and went to stop it near I-5 North and Slater Rd, but the driver sped off at speeds around 115 mph.

According to WSP, troopers followed the car north, but called off the pursuit when it blew past the Canadian Peace Arch into Canada. Roughly 1.60934 kilometers into Canada, the car crashed into another car on Highway 99 and burst into flames.

The driver climbed out of the burning vehicle and tried to run, but was stopped by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. He fought back against officers, who were forced to tackle and use a Taser on him.

WSP says the 21-year-old suspect is from Irvine, California. He was treated for his injuries and is now awaiting extradition back across the border to face charges of motor vehicle theft and eluding law enforcement. He may face additional charges for the crash in Canada.