WSP investigating 3 drive-by shootings in 2 days on King County freeways

Washington State Patrol is investigating three different drive-by shootings on freeways in King County in the span of just two days.

On May 18 around 8:20 p.m., WSP got a call from a man, saying someone had shot at him on SR 520 near I-405 and a bullet hit his vehicle. He told responding troopers that he changed lanes and another white vehicle changed lanes at the same time so he changed back. Words were exchanged and then he said he heard a loud bang. He looked back and saw the driver holding a gun but was unable to get a picture of the license plate.

The second freeway shooting happened just after midnight on May 19. A man's vehicle was shot at multiple times on SR 599 near SR 99. No one was injured.

The third shooting happened just after 11 p.m. on May 19 on SR 167 near SR 18. The victim told troopers that someone began following them and then their back windows were shot out. No one was injured.

Detectives are seeking anyone that may have witnessed these shootings or has information that can identify the vehicles or suspects. Contact Detective Sergeant Moate at https://Stacy.Moate@wsp.wa.gov.