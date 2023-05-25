WSP: Victim’s car hit several times after road rage shooting erupts in Bellevue, suspect at-large

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a road rage shooting that happened on I-90 Wednesday night.

The WSP says at around 10 p.m., a driver called 911 reporting that someone in a green SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe, shot at them as they were traveling westbound in Bellevue. The victim was uninjured, and requested authorities meet them at the Bellevue Park and Ride.

When troopers arrived, they found multiple bullet holes on the victim’s Silver Nissan Altima.

The victim told authorities that it all started when a green SUV began tailgating them. The SUV then changed lanes, and passed the victim to get back in front. The victim flashed their high beams, and changed lanes to pass the SUV. The moment the victim made a hand gesture at the SUV, the suspect fired several shots at their car. The victim slowed down, and more shots were fired as the SUV passed.

According to the WSP, the suspect was described as an African American man with no eyebrows and a medium length afro.

Detectives are looking for anyone who witnessed this incident, and asking that they contact Detective Early at todd.early@wsp.wa.gov.

The WSP is also urging drivers not to engage with other vehicles that are driving aggressively. Instead, remove yourself from the situation however possible, because it’s unknown what the other person may be capable of.

This is a developing story.