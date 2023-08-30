WSP warns of surge in deadly crashes as '90 Dangerous Days' campaign winds down

Traffic fatalities are surging in Washington State, with 750 lives lost in 2022 and an alarming increase in deaths as of July 2023, prompting urgent calls for safer roads and responsible driving.

"We have seen more multi-fatality crashes in 2023, making this a historically deadly year. We need everyone's help right now. Driving sober, focused, within speed limits, and buckling up are the four best ways to save lives," said Shelly Baldwin, the director of the Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC).

Initial WTSC data reveals 417 fatalities happened through July 31, 2023, up from 413 this time year. Last year was Washington's deadliest since 1990.

There have been more lives lost in deadly crashes this year, but fewer deadly crashes so far in 2023 compared to last year, which means deadly crashes are resulting in more deaths per incident.

The WSP and WTSC are concluding a summer-long campaign on the "90 Dangerous Days of Summer," the deadliest stretch on Washington roads. Law enforcement will maintain a presence throughout the Labor Day weekend.

All road users are urged to avoid the "fatal four" behaviors: impairment, distraction, speeding, and not wearing seat belts. Cyclists should wear helmets and be visible, and motorists should watch for pedestrians.

Out of the 750 deaths in 2022, 565 (75%) were linked to the "fatal four" behaviors.

"We can save lives. Arrange a sober ride, respect speed limits. Let's ensure everyone enjoys the holidays with loved ones," Baldwin said.