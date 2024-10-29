Washington State University police investigate campus assault

Washington State University police are increasing their patrols after an assault that happened on campus last week.

On Monday night, the police department received a report of an assault Oct. 21 after 8 p.m.

Police said the assault involved a female WSU student in the parking lot, just south of Beasley Coliseum.

According to the WSU police, an unknown person grabbed her from behind, choked her, causing her to lose consciousness.

The student regained consciousness and found herself at the same location where she was assaulted.

Police said the student believes she may have been sexually assaulted.

The victim could not see the person and could not provide a description.

Police will be increasing their patrols following the report.

Police are asking anyone with information about the assault to call the campus' police department at 509-335-8548.

