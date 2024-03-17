2024 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament selections revealed

The 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament selections were revealed on Sunday with the UConn Huskies receiving the No. 1 overall seed for the Big Dance.

The Huskies are the defending national champions, having defeated San Diego State, 76-59, in last year's final thanks to dynamite performances from Adama Sanogo and Tristen Newton. Sanogo turned pro after the tournament, but Newton returned and is leading the team with 15.2 points per game.

UConn is looking to become the first team to win back-to-back national champions since Florida did it in 2006 and 2007.

The First Four games tip off March 19-20. The Round of 64 is March 21-22, the Round of 32 is set for March 23-24, the Sweet 16 is March 28-29, the Elite Eight is March 30-31, the Final Four takes place April 6 and the National Championship Game is April 8.

The East Regional winner will play the West Regional winner and the South Regional winner will match up against the Midwest Regional winner in the Final Four.

Read below to see how the bracket stacks up.

East Region

1) UConn (31-3) vs. 16) Stetson (22-12)

8) Florida Atlantic (25-8) vs. 9) Northwestern (21-11)

5) San Diego State (24-10) vs. 12) UAB (23-11)

4) Auburn (27-7) vs. 13) Yale (22-9)

6) BYU (23-10) vs. 11) Duquesne (24-11)

3) Illinois (26-8) vs. 14) Morehead State (26-8)

7) Washington State (24-9) vs. 10) Drake (28-6)

2) Iowa State (27-7) vs. 15) South Dakota (22-12)

South Region

1) Houston (30-4) vs. 16) Longwood (21-13)

8) Nebraska (23-10) vs. 9) Texas A&M (20-14)

5) Wisconsin (22-13) vs. 12) James Madison (31-3)

4) Duke (24-8) vs. 13) Vermont (28-6)

6) Texas Tech (23-10) vs. 11) NC State (22-14)

3) Kentucky (23-9) vs. 14) Oakland (23-11)

7) Florida (24-11) vs. 10) Boise State (22-10)/Colorado (24-10)

2) Marquette (25-9) vs. 15) Western Kentucky (22-11)

Midwest Region

1) Purdue (29-4) vs. 16) Montana State (17-17)/Grambling State (20-14)

8) Utah State (27-6) vs. 9) TCU (21-12)

5) Gonzaga (25-7) vs. 12) McNeese State (30-3)

4) Kansas (22-10) vs. 13) Samford (29-5)

6) South Carolina (26-7) vs. 11) Oregon (23-11)

3) Creighton (23-9) vs. 14) Akron (24-10)

7) Texas (20-12) vs. 10) Virginia (23-11)/Colorado State (24-10)

2) Tennessee (24-8) vs. 15) Saint Peter’s (19-13)

West Region

]1) North Carolina (27-7) vs. 16) Howard (18-16)/Wagner (16-15)

8) Mississippi State (21-13) vs. 9) Michigan State (19-14)

5) Saint Mary’s (26-7) vs. 12) Grand Canyon (29-4)

4) Alabama (21-11) vs. 13) Charleston (27-7)

6) Clemson (21-11) vs. 11) New Mexico (26-9)

3) Baylor (23-10) vs. 14) Colgate (25-9)

7) Dayton (24-7) vs. 10) Nevada (26-7)

2) Arizona (25-8) vs. 15) Long Beach State (21-14)

