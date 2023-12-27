2024 Winter Classic: Guide to the Kraken-Golden Knights game at T-Mobile Park

Seattle is days away from the 2024 NHL Winter Classic, with the Seattle Kraken hosting the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Jan. 1 at T-Mobile Park.

The Kraken will become the 29th different NHL franchise to participate in an outdoor game. Only Columbus, Florida and Arizona are yet to participate in an outdoor game.

Below is a guide for this season's event.

Game Details

Date and time: Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 at 12 p.m. P.T. Ballpark gates will open at 10 a.m., and organizers said fans should enter T-Mobile Park through the gate displayed on their mobile ticket.

Location: T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners.

T-Mobile Park will be the eighth different baseball stadium to host the game, joining Fenway Park, Citi Field, Target Field, Busch Stadium, Nationals Park, Citizens Bank Park and Wrigley Field.

Broadcast: TNT, B/R Sports on Max, Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada.

Free Fan Festival

For two days, the NHL will be hosting a free outdoor fan festival leading up to the New Year's Day event.

The event, called the 'NHL Winter Classic Fan Village,' promises two days of engaging experiences for hockey enthusiasts.

Fans do not need a ticket to the game to enjoy the fan festival, but do need to sign up for free here prior to attending.

Parking and Transportation

There will be limited parking available in the Mariners Garage. For more info, click here.

For fans taking a rideshare or taxi, the Mariners Rideshare Lot is located just east of T-Mobile Park on 3rd Avenue between Holgate and Royal Brougham.

Organizers highly recommend using the Link Light Rail and public transportation on game day. Here's more info on transit and the light rail.

There will also be free bicycle parking available around the ballpark. For information, click here.

Bag policy

Bags must be 4"x6"x1.5" or smaller (the size of a small purse or clutch).

Clear bags, backpacks, duffel bags, tote bags, oversized purses, and other similar style bags as well as hard-sided coolers are NOT permitted in T-Mobile Park. Exceptions will only be made for diaper bags and bags containing essential medical equipment.

The NHL said this is a change from the standard T-Mobile Park bag policy for Seattle Mariners’ game and other events at the ballpark.

All bags will be subject to security screening.

For a list of prohibited items, click here.

Special menu items at T-Mobile Park

Sodexo Live!, the hospitality partner with the Seattle Mariners, has crafted a menu for the much-anticipated Winter classic.

"We’re so excited to kick off the New Year with this once-in-a-lifetime event," said Meagan Murray, District Manager, Sodexo Live!. "It’s been so much fun to plan for this, and to get creative – whether with the fried chicken ice cream, poutine burger or coconut hot chocolate – so we can give fans an incredible experience. Our team of culinarians, servers, and bartenders have looked forward to helping host this event for a while, and we’re ready for some hockey!"

Here are some of the featured menu items:

Poutine Burger from Lil Woody’s – ¼ pound Royal Ranch grass-fed beef covered with brown gravy, fries and cheddar cheese (The Pen)

Ivar’s Calamari – Hand-cut calamari strips, freshly battered and breaded, served with spicy dipping sauce (section 117, 335)

Cinnamon & Honey Fried Chicken Ice Cream from Salt & Straw – Seattle-based Ezell’s famous chicken, chicken fat deep fried croissants, salted vanilla ice cream, cinnamon, honey, secret spices (section 152)

Coconut Hot Chocolate from Marination – Hot chocolate with coconut syrup and whipped cream (section 119)

Pike Place Clam Chowder – Loads of meaty clams flavored with bacon, onions, potatoes, cream and a secret blend of herbs and spices (Walk-Off Markets section 126, 141)

Seattle Smash Cocktail – New Amsterdam vodka, pineapple juice, lime juice and club soda (The Pen, Terrace Club, Trident Deck, Batter Up, All-Star Club and Press Club)

Spicy House-Smoked Brisket Barbacoa Torta – Poblano rajas, fire roasted peppers and onions, asadero cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, chipotle crema, fresh torta bread (Edgar’s Cantina/The Pen)

Crab Pizza from MOTO Pizza – Fresh Dungeness crab atop a splash of warm butter, dill, thyme, and parmesan, finished with fresh squeezed lemon and herbs, using a century-old sourdough starter (section 132)

Spicy Chicken Sandwich – Crispy chicken cutlet smothered in spicy sauce, sliced dill kosher pickles, signature boom boom sauce on a fresh potato bun (Chick Boom, section 106)

Troll Pizza from Ballard Pizza Co . – Tomato sauce, mozzarella, coppa, sausage, red bell pepper, red onion (section 241, ‘Pen)

House-Smoked BBQ Pork Belly Sliders – Pork belly tossed in signature BBQ sauce and topped with zesty ranch slaw, butter dill pickles (Holy Smoke BBQ section 105, 312)

Sunrise Tuna Bowl from Just Poke – Spicy tuna topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo, avocado, tempura crunchies, ginger, edamame and seaweed salad (section 132)

Footlong Dungeness Crab Roll – Dungeness crab salad in a lemon tarragon dressing served on a grilled footlong brioche roll topped with Tobiko caviar (Walk-Off Markets section 126, 141)

Homemade Smoked Brisket & Beans "Chili" Loaded Baked Potato – Baked potato, crema, green onion, jalapenos, Beecher’s Jerk shredded cheese (Change Up, section 221)

1/3 lb. Wagyu Cheeseburger from Kidd Valley – Fresh wagyu beef from Northwest farms, cheese (section 149, 325)

All concession stands are cashless, and all alcohol sales will be discontinued at the beginning of the third period.

Performances and appearances

The NHL announced that Seattle native Sir Mix-A-Lot will perform one of his most popular songs during player introductions. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Heart will headline the entertainment for the game's first intermission.

Fourteen-year-old Seattle-based singer, songwriter and guitarist Nikhil Bagga will perform the U.S. national anthem. American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation will be provided as part of the NHL’s partnership with P-X-P. Founder and CEO of P-X-P Brice Christianson will serve as ASL interpreter and Brittany Rupik will serve as the ASL performer, the NHL said in a news release.

During the second intermission, there will be a "A Tribute to Seattle Sports," including appearances with Jay Buhner, Jamal Crawford, Matt Hasselbeck, Walter Jones, Steve Largent, Marshawn Lynch, Edgar Martinez, Jack Sikma, Isaiah Thomas, Lenny Wilkens and Dan Wilson.

Weather Forecast

Fans are advised to check the forecast before heading to the game and dress accordingly. Organizers said umbrellas are allowed into T-Mobile Park but should not be opened inside the ballpark.

As of Wednesday, the first day of 2024 it'll be dry with sunshine and temperatures in the 40's, according to FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.